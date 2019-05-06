The start of the work week will see sunny, warm weather Monday in Colorado Springs before temperatures drop, bringing chances of snow back to the forecast mid-week.
Monday will see a high temperature of 70 with sunny skies most of the day. Thunderstorms are expected after 5 p.m. in the Colorado Springs area, meteorologists at the National Weather Service report. Showers are likely to continue overnight through Tuesday morning.
The high on Tuesday will be about 68 degrees and there is a 50 percent chance of evening showers, the service's forecast shows.
Severe storms are expected for counties east of El Paso to Las Animas Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service. Hail up to 1 inch in diameter is expected and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Heavy rain and lightning are possible during the storms.
In Colorado Springs, Wednesday's high will be about 51 degrees and rain is expected through the day. Temperatures will drop overnight to about 34 degrees and rain is likely to turn to snow.
The weather will keep cooling down with chances of snow early Thursday until lunchtime. It'll be a cloudy day and the high is expected to reach 45 degrees.
Friday should bring slightly warmer and drier weather, but there is still a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The high will be near 54 degrees.
Rain is not in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday so far. The high temperatures are expected to reach near 56 and 63 degrees, respectively, with sunny skies.