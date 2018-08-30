Afternoon rains could dampen this weekend's Labor Day Lift Off events, meteorologists say.
"By this weekend, spotty storms will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region. While a washout is not expected, we will have to watch for a few isolated strong storms," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Mornings of Labor Day Lift Off look pleasant and dry, followed by a bit of a breeze at night. Afternoon highs stay in the 80s for Labor Day weekend."
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted mostly sunny and partly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Friday.
Friday's storm will kick off a cycle of afternoon storms that is expected to last through Monday, the weather service said. Saturday and Sunday have a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers between noon and midnight, while Monday has a 20 percent chance of showers after noon and a 10 percent chance of showers before midnight.
Winds should stay between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the high 80s Thursday and Friday, and the high 70s throughout the weekend.