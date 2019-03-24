weather rain
Drizzle and chill prompted Gerald Miller and his daughter, Vivian Miller, to bring along their umbrellas in this Gazette file photo. Wet weather is coming for the Pikes Peak region.

 Doug Fitzgerald
Colorado Springs residents will likely be falling asleep to rain pitter-pattering on their roofs Sunday night as a brief storm moves through the region.

The National Weather Service predicted partly sunny skies Sunday morning followed by a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thunder is possible in the afternoon.

Skies will gradually clear during the early hours of Monday. Meteorologists expect sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees to start the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 70 degrees Wednesday.

The average temperature for this time of year is between 54 and 55 degrees, weather service data shows.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

