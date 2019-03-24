Colorado Springs residents will likely be falling asleep to rain pitter-pattering on their roofs Sunday night as a brief storm moves through the region.
The National Weather Service predicted partly sunny skies Sunday morning followed by a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thunder is possible in the afternoon.
Skies will gradually clear during the early hours of Monday. Meteorologists expect sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees to start the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 70 degrees Wednesday.
The average temperature for this time of year is between 54 and 55 degrees, weather service data shows.