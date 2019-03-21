Colorado Springs will cap off the work week with rain and possible a bit of snow, meteorologists say.
The precipitation should hold off Thursday until at least 8 p.m., after which there will be a 20 percent chance of showers turning into a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Thursday and Friday's high temperatures should be in the low to mid-50s, keeping the moisture falling as rain until Friday night, when the temperature could dip just below freezing.
Storm clouds should begin to clear Saturday afternoon, the weather service said.