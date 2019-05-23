Rain and clouds should clear just in time for a warm and sunny Memorial Day weekend in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The last storm of the week, which started with a late spring storm that ripped down trees and powerlines, is forecast to end by late afternoon Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Showers and patchy fog are likely until then, with an expected high of 47 degrees.
The clouds are predicted to move out of the region overnight, making way for sunny skies and a high of 67 degrees Friday. The warm trend will continue into the weekend, with in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
Meteorologists are so far looking at an ideal Memorial Day: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees.