Pull out the rain jackets; it could be a wet week in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 42 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow between noon and 7 p.m. Fog will follow the storm, though is expected to clear by Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are forecast to bump up into the low 50s Wednesday — about on par with the average high of 53 degrees for March 20, according to weather service data.
Wednesday night will drop to the low to mid-20s as a thunderstorm prepares to move through the city Thursday afternoon.