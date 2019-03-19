fog feature
Caption +

A bicyclist crosses the Mesa Road bridge in Monument Valley Park on Wednesday. A dense blanket of fog swallowed the Colorado Springs area early Wednesday, causing extremely low visibility for morning commuters. The visibility at 7:30 a.m. was at zero miles at the Colorado Springs Airport and 1 mile near Fort Carson. The fog lifted before noon, and Wednesday saw a high near 50 degrees. The high on Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Rain or snow is possible Friday evening as the overnight temperature drops to a low of 23. Snowflakes might still be falling early Saturday and the high is expected to reach only 36 degrees. A chance of snow is expected overnight Saturday with temperatures expected to dip to 10. Sunday’s forecast shows another chance of snow with a high of 17.

Dense morning fog shrouds region

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

Pull out the rain jackets; it could be a wet week in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service predicted a high of 42 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow between noon and 7 p.m. Fog will follow the storm, though is expected to clear by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to bump up into the low 50s Wednesday — about on par with the average high of 53 degrees for March 20, according to weather service data.

Wednesday night will drop to the low to mid-20s as a thunderstorm prepares to move through the city Thursday afternoon.

Man, 68, dies outside of El Paso County home during blizzard

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments