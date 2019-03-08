As snow continues to dump in the mountains, Colorado Springs may see some flurries Friday night, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Weather Service predicted a high of 56 degrees and a low of 24 degrees Friday night. Showers are possible after 5 p.m., turning to snow as the temperature drops below freezing. The storm should only last until about 8 p.m., the weather service said, with little accumulation expected.
'Nobody ... alive has seen anything like this,' avalanche expert says of slides that shut down travel in Colorado
Saturday will be balmy and windy, with an expected high of 54 degrees and winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph.
Pikes Peak will see minimal snow from Friday's storm, though winds could gust as fast as 55 mph. Snow is possible again on America's mountain Sunday night through at least Thursday.
Friday's precipitation is only a small taste of what Colorado mountains have experienced this week. Between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, Copper reported 25 inches, Breckenridge 30 and Keystone 26, OpenSnow reported.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated the Vail & Summit County, Sawatch range, Gunnison and Aspen zones as extreme for avalanche danger. Historic slides have been observed and triggered all week, and travel in, near or below avalanche terrain is not recommended, CAIC wrote.
The dangerous activity prompted CAIC to issue an avalanche warning for the above ranges as well as the Front Range and Grand Mesa areas that expires Saturday. Continued snowfall and strong winds will keep the avalanche danger at high, as slides could run from high elevations to valley floors and be destructive enough to bury and kill a person.