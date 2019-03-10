Snow Day
Caption +

Having a snow day turned into have a ski day for Coronado Senior Evan Kinney. He and a buddy didn't have to pay for a lift ticket and travel to a ski area. They were practicing their ski jumps at Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs at an area that's usually used by mountain bikes. Most of the schools in Colorado Springs were closed on Monday, March 4, 2019, for snow on Sunday and Sunday evening. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

A strong storm moving from the Pacific is expected to hit the Pikes Peak region with plentiful snow and rain to start the work week, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the majority of southern and central Colorado saying that periods of heavy snow in the mountains and rain showers in the valleys and plains will last between Monday and Wednesday. 

"This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday," the weather service wrote.

Snow showers are forecast to begin Monday after 11 a.m. and last until 11 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Tuesday morning is expected to be dry, with a chance of rain then snow beginning after 5 p.m. Snow is likely to continue through Wednesday night.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments