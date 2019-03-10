A strong storm moving from the Pacific is expected to hit the Pikes Peak region with plentiful snow and rain to start the work week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the majority of southern and central Colorado saying that periods of heavy snow in the mountains and rain showers in the valleys and plains will last between Monday and Wednesday.
"This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday," the weather service wrote.
Snow showers are forecast to begin Monday after 11 a.m. and last until 11 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Tuesday morning is expected to be dry, with a chance of rain then snow beginning after 5 p.m. Snow is likely to continue through Wednesday night.