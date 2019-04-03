Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday then temperatures near 70 are expected before the weekend in Colorado Springs, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo say.
The high on Wednesday will be near 60 degrees and rain should start after 3 p.m., while thunderstorms are expected before 7 p.m.
Thursday and Friday will see drier weather with highs near 70 degrees, however a slight chance of rain is expected Friday evening, meteorologists say.
Chances of rain continue Saturday with a 20 percent chance of showers after lunchtime and a high of 68 is expected, the service's forecast shows.
Sunshine is expected throughout the day on Sunday with a high of 67.