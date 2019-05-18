Enjoy the mostly clear weather this weekend while it lasts, for a two-day rain, thunder and snow storm is in the forecast for Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 58 degrees Saturday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Any inclement weather should clear by Saturday night.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and a high of 63 degrees. Winds will pick up toward the afternoon to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Rain and thunder should hit the region after 10 a.m. Monday. Meteorologists predicted a 40% chance of thunderstorms through Monday night, then rain and possibly snow through Tuesday night. Temperatures will reach about 60 degrees and drop to about 35 degrees both days.