Storm and rain clouds over Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs.

Showers are possible in Colorado Springs on Monday, then again at the tail-end of the workweek.

Monday see a 30% chance of showers before 4 p.m. The rest of the day should see partially sunny and relatively warm conditions, with a high near 60 and winds from 5 to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The average high temperature on March 30 in Colorado Springs is 55.

Precipitation will re-enter the forecast Wednesday night, which will see a 20% chance of snow showers, and last through Friday night.

Here's a look at the forecast this week.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high near 60, a chance of showers and winds from 5 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partially sunny, with a high near 45, a 30% chance of snow showers and winds from 5 to 10 mph.

