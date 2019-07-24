The Ozone Action Day alert continues through Wednesday evening for urban areas along the Front Range corridor, including Colorado Springs, while hot, sunny weather is forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's highs in the Pikes Peak region could hit 85 degrees amid light winds. There is a 50 percent chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., The National Weather Service predicts.
The ozone alert, issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, asks the public to limit driving until 4 p.m. to reduce emissions that could cause high levels of ozone, making the air quality unhealthy. The current air quality along the Front Range is "good" but is expected to worsen to "moderate" through the evening.
Poor air quality can cause respiratory problems for active children and adults with asthma and lung disease, the alert said.
Rain showers, which could clear the air, are expected to continue through 9 p.m. in Colorado Springs.
Thursday is expected to bring more chances for showers after 3 p.m. with a high of 86 degrees. Friday's high could hit 88 degrees with possible afternoon storms.
Temperatures are predicted to stay in the high 80s Saturday and Sunday with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms.
Click here for more weather updates.