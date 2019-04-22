A cold front bringing rain is expected to reach the Pikes Peak region Monday before temperatures return to the 70s midweek, say meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's temperatures will be unseasonably low in Colorado Springs, with a high of 46 degrees and a chance of showers this afternoon. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight in the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountain ranges, meteorologists said.
The main risks with thunderstorms will be lightning, hail up to a half-inch in diameter and brief moderate to heavy rainfall for most Colorado counties, reports the service's hazardous weather outlook.
Tuesday's temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening in Colorado Springs.
By Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in the southern mountains, and Colorado Springs will dry up with temperatures near 70 degrees, the service reported.
Thursday will bring another chance for rain, beginning in the afternoon through midnight, but temperatures will stay near 70.
Temperatures near 80 will keep dry weather Friday through Sunday.