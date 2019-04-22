e31d4f4e166eaa668167290241ef9ec7
Caption +

A pedestrian walked under highway 24 from America the Beautiful Park Friday afternoon into the bright sun that bought the highs into the twenties. The weather will warm for Saturday, into the high thirties, but cold weather and snow are in store for Sunday. CAROL LAWRENCE,THE GAZETTE 12/04/09

 CAROL LAWRENCE,THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

A cold front bringing rain is expected to reach the Pikes Peak region Monday before temperatures return to the 70s midweek, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Monday's temperatures will be unseasonably cooler in Colorado Springs, with a high of 46 degrees and a chance of showers this afternoon. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight in the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan mountain ranges, meteorologists said.

Forecast: A wet end to the weekend forecast for Colorado Springs

The main risks with thunderstorms will be lightning, small hail up to a 1/2 inch in diameter, and some brief moderate to heavy rainfall, the service's hazardous weather outlook reported for most counties throughout the state.

Tuesday's temperatures will reach near 60 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening in Colorado Springs.

By Wednesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain in the southern mountains and Colorado Springs will dry up with temperatures near 70 degrees, the service reported.

Thursday will bring another chance for rain, beginning in the afternoon through midnight, but temperatures will stay near 70.

Temperatures near 80 will keep dry weather Friday through Sunday.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments