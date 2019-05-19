Make sure to get outside early this morning before a thunderstorm heads to Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be clear before a two-day storm that could deliver a mix of rain and snow. Meteorologists predicted rain all day Monday and a 30% chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the snow will shift back to snow, then clear.
Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid to high 50s with a low of 36 degrees.