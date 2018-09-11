Temperatures could reach record levels Tuesday, with highs just grazing 90 degrees.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 89 degrees, on par with the record set in 1895.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to stay in the upper 80s, with highs of 88 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and 87 degrees Friday and Saturday.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. No other storms have yet been forecast for Colorado Springs this week.
No air quality advisories have been issued for the Front Range Tuesday, though ozone levels are expected to be moderate in Colorado Springs.