An expected 60-degree drop in temperature is expected later this week in Colorado Springs as a cold front sweeps across the state, forecasters predict.
The plunge in temperature will bring a dramatic change from summer-like conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather service predict mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 80 degrees today and Wednesday. Come Thursday, temps will plummet to 39 degrees during the day and to 16 degrees by nighttime.
Temperatures will be 20 or more degrees below average from Thursday to Friday, NWS reported. Single-digit lows are likely in the mountains and high valleys Friday morning.
In addition to freezing temperatures, snow will likely make its debut in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Forecasters predict a dusting during the day, while one to three inches could accumulate before midnight.
Thursday’s predicted snowfall comes earlier than normal. On average, the city’s first measurable snow falls around Oct. 26, according to data from NWS.
But if the season’s first snowfall arrives as predicted on Thursday, it will be on track with last year’s first snowfall. On Oct. 10, 2018, 1.4 inches of snow was recorded in Colorado Springs, the NWS reported.
The city’s earliest measurable snowfall was recorded on Sept. 3, 1961 when 4.2 inches blanked the city.
Here’s the full forecast from NWS:
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 16. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind around 5 mph.