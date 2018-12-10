Sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected throughout the work week around Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts sunny skies all week long, with warm days to start the week and a slight dip in temperatures mid-week. Monday's high is predicted to be 49 degrees in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect highs of 57 and 52 degrees.
Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week with a forecast high of 41 degrees. However, temperatures are expected to climb again on Friday, when it should reach 52.
The dry, warm week is a bit unusual for December. According to the U.S. Climate Data website, the average high temperature for Colorado Springs for the month is 42 degrees.