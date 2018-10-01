Out of eight days with highs above 90 degrees, seven daily heat records were tied or broken in September this year which placed the month as the fourth warmest September on record for Colorado Springs, according to data from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Meteorologists say September's weather started with lingering monsoonal moisture, then changed drastically with weather patterns through the middle of the month that brought dry and warm weather to the area, which lasted through the end of the month.
The average temperature last month was 66.5, which is 5.6 degrees above normal. The warmest September on record was in 2015 with an average temperature of 67.3. The highest temperature during September this year was 93 on Sept. 18. On the opposite end, the lowest temperature was 40 on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
Colorado Springs had hardly any relief from September's heat with amounts of rain 0.62 inches below normal. Mostly dry conditions were hardly dampened with only seven days of rain, totaling just 0.57 inches of rain last month, according to the NWS.
Colorado Springs receives 2.9 inches of snow in the month of October on average, and with the NWS' Climate Prediction Center showing a chance of temperatures measuring below normal in Colorado, and precipitation expected to be above normal, winter weather might be around the corner.
"Colorado Springs averages 0.82 inches of precipitation and 2.9 inches of snow through out the month of October. The mean date for the first freeze of the season in Colorado Springs is October 1st." the NWS reports in the September climate review and October preview.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until about 10 a.m. Monday in parts of eastern Colorado, the NWS reports. The high on Monday will be near 73, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. in Colorado Springs.
Showers are expected to continue into Tuesday, up to a 20 percent chance of rain. A high near 79 is expected with cloudy skies, and more chances of rain throughout the night.
Wednesday is predicted to be a sunny day, with a high near 82. A 20 percent chance of rain may return Thursday. The high on Thursday is expected to be near 70, meteorologists say.
Friday also has a 10 percent chance of showers, with the high near 70, and a chance of rain will increase into the night with a 20 percent chance.
Meteorologists predict the weekend with cooler temperatures, with a high of 58 Saturday and a low of 39 overnight. Sunday's high is expected to be near 60.