Slick, icy roads, like those seen in this traffic camera image at Powers and Interquest, have caused School District 49 to close Thursday.
Slick driving conditions are being reported Thursday across north El Paso County after a windy snow storm passed through the county Wednesday night.

"Roads in Black Forest are unpleasant to say the least," Black Forest Fire Department tweeted. "If you have to go out, please slow down and give yourself at least triple your usual stopping. 4-wheel drive does NOT equal 4 wheel STOP.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported 2 to 3 inches of snow in Black Forest and 1 inch in Manitou Springs.

"The fresh precipitation and "significant icing on roads" closed Falcon School District 49, Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning and Banning Lewis Academy..

Two-hour delays were issued for Colorado Springs Early Colleges and Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise to the mid-50s by the weekend, with highs of 40 degrees, 52 degrees and 56 degrees predicted for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather service reported.

Thursday should remain breezy, with winds between 20 and 25 mph in the morning and 10 to 15 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday's blustery storm dropped snow across the state. The weather service reported 11 inches between Ouray and Silverton, 7 inches in Ouray, 3.5 inches in Walsenburg, 3.4 inches in Breckenridge and 1.5 inches just west of Steamboat.

The snow pummeled highways, triggering avalanches that shut down Loveland Pass on U.S. 6 and U.S. 550— the famed Million Dollar Highway— near Ouray. Loveland Pass will remained closed through the morning until Colorado Department of Transportation can mitigate in the daylight, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.

