Forecasters predict temperatures nearing triple digits, with no relief from afternoon rain Thursday or Friday.
Today's predicted high is 97 degrees, just one degree away from the city's record on this day in 2003, said John Kalina, a meteorologist at the Pueblo Office of the National Weather Service. Friday's forecast of 98 degrees would tie with the record from 2005.
Temperatures are expected to dip to 90 degrees on Saturday, when there is a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Here’s the forecast through the rest of the week from the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 98.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather