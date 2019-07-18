Red Rock Canyon Open Space Feature
Caption +
Buy Now

Scott, front, and Tara Brown hike up the Greenlee Trail at Red Rock Canyon Open Space on Friday in west Colorado Springs. With sunshine and lots of rain, the flora in the canyon is flourishing and provides vibrant shades of green with dots of colored wildflowers throughout the park. But storms are on the way this weekend.

Summer solstice at Red Rock

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

Forecasters predict temperatures nearing triple digits, with no relief from afternoon rain Thursday or Friday. 

Today's predicted high is 97 degrees, just one degree away from the city's record on this day in 2003, said John Kalina, a meteorologist at the Pueblo Office of the National Weather Service. Friday's forecast of 98 degrees would tie with the record from 2005.

Temperatures are expected to dip to 90 degrees on Saturday, when there is a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Here’s the forecast through the rest of the week from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather

Contact Olivia Prentzel: 726-1934.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments