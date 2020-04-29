Colorado Springs and surrounding areas are under a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday, as "near critical fire conditions" are expected near the Colorado/Kansas border.
Critical fire conditions will again be a concern Thursday through Tuesday in the San Luis Valley and portions of the I-25 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.
In Colorado Springs, Tuesday's high will top out at 71, with highs in the low 80s expected Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon into the overnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 10-15 mph. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high just over 75 and winds from 10-15 mph.