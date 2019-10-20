Hold on to your hats. If you don't, it could be dust in the wind.
The week starts off with a blustery Sunday as the National Weather Service forecast predicts a windy day, with wind speeds averaging between 25-35 mph most of the day. Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are possible. The Pikes Peak region can also expect a temperature drop.
Yesterday's high temperature reached 64 degrees. Sunday's predicted high is 49 degrees. The expected low is 28.
Monday the winds die down but will still be a factor. It'll be a breezy day, with winds ranging from 5-15 mph in the morning and increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. The predicted high temperature is 51.
Tuesday looks to be the warmest and sunniest day of the week, with an expected high of 61 degrees. The warm weather won't last however, as Wednesday comes with a 30% chance of rain and an expected high of 57 degrees. Wednesday evening, there's a strong probability the rain will turn to snow.
Extreme fire danger remains for a good portion of the state. Gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels make for risky fire conditions for eastern Colorado.
