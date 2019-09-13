Expect a dry and sunny weekend in Colorado Springs.
Today's high is predicted near 81 degrees and temperatures are likely to creep up through the weekend, the National Weather Service reported.
Saturday's predicted high is near 87 and Sunday's is near 88. Friday and Saturday's skies will be clear, with some clouds moving in on Sunday, the weather service reported.
This weekend's pleasant forecast comes after the season's first snowfall in northern and central Colorado and lower temperatures across the state. Meteorologists say Wednesday's powder is less than significant, though, and temperatures often bounce from extreme highs to extreme lows in September.
According to OpenSnow.com, another storm could bring snow over the mountains over Sept. 17.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.