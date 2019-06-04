Colorado Springs residents will have more time Tuesday to get outside before evening storms roll in, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high will be near 79 degrees with mostly sunny skies for most of the day. There is a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers from 5 - 8 p.m. Clouds will roll in overnight and the low will be about 50 degrees, the forecast reports.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the service warns that storms are likely to become severe Tuesday evening along the Interstate 25 corridor and into the southeastern plains. The biggest threats during severe storms will be quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Wednesday will bring early showers, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a high of 72 degrees. Meteorologists say a thunderstorm is possible after 1 p.m. and the day will be overcast. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent through early Thursday, when showers are likely about 7 a.m.
Thursday's weather will be similar to Wednesday's, with cloudy skies and scattered showers. The high on Thursday will be near 72 degrees, the forecast reports. Showers are likely to continue overnight.
Rain is likely after 1 p.m. Friday and the high will be near 78 degrees. The last round of storms this is week is likely to hit overnight, before 1 a.m.
Then, the sun will come out, and stay out, through the weekend. Highs will be near 84 degrees Saturday with sunny skied and near 70 degrees Sunday with a few more clouds, the forecast shows.