The sun will continue to shine for the remainder of Memorial Day weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted sun Sunday and Monday with highs of 77 and 71 degrees, respectively.
Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon, blowing between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could reach 40 mph. Things will calm down Monday, with winds only reaching 5 to 15 mph.
A cycle of afternoon thunderstorms will return Tuesday and Wednesday with a moderate drop in temperatures. Predicted highs are 59 and 62 degrees.