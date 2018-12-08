The sun is forecast to hang around Colorado Springs through the end of the weekend and into the work week, meteorologists say.
"Highs warm up over the weekend with many reaching the mid 40s," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Expect plenty of sunshine over the weekend as well, with dry weather."
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny skies Tuesday.
Sunday's high temperature is one degree higher than average at 43 degrees. Monday and Tuesday should warm up to highs of 52 and 54 degrees.