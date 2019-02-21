More snow is forecast to fall in Colorado Springs to cap off the work week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service expects clouds to start building Thursday. Temperatures should reach a high of 34 degrees.
Snow will arrive by 11 a.m. Friday and last through the evening, though little accumulation is expected, the weather service said. The flakes may be on the wetter side, as temperatures will vary between the high 30s and low 20s.
By Saturday morning, the clouds will have begun to dissipate, clearing the way for the sun by Sunday. High temperatures will return to the low to mid-40s.
The snow already has piled up in southern Colorado. Between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, Wolf Creek Pass had received 38 inches. Durango recorded 13, while most areas of central and northern Colorado reported between 1 and 3 inches.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Wolf Creek Pass near the ski resort for avalanche control for three hours Thursday morning following the dump. There is no estimated time for U.S. 160 between County Road 648 and the Wolf Creek Ski Area parking lot to reopen.