Colorado Springs will likely see more snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Teller County, northern El Paso County and areas along the Palmer Divide. The advisory will be in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The Rampart Range and the east slope of Pikes Peak could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, while 2 to 4 inches is expected across the remainder of Teller County and northern El Paso County. Anywhere from 3 to 7 inches is possible along the Palmer Divide.
Winter storm will affect most of SE Colorado through tomorrow afternoon. Expect difficult travel, especially the I-25 corridor. #cowx pic.twitter.com/t9HrT4QZt0— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 10, 2020
Starting at 4 p.m. there is a 50% chance for snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Expect a high temperature of 35 degrees on Monday with an overnight low of 11.
Slick and slippery roads may be a problem Tuesday morning, according to meteorologist Kathy Torgerson from the weather service. The storm should settle down by late Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high of 28.
A slight chance for snow showers returns in the forecast on Wednesday. For the later part of the week, expect sunnier skies. Temperatures will warm to 40 on Thursday and 47 on Friday.
Parts of the central Colorado mountains are still recovering from a weekend of heavy snow. Breckenridge Ski Resort received 39 inches of snow in 48 hours, which caused parts of the mountain to close on Sunday for safety reasons.
Much of Colorado Springs received a dusting of snow Sunday, which followed as much as 9 inches in parts of the area Friday.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Monday: 60% chance for snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a high of 33 and winds from 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 26. Expect steady winds from 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Wednesday: 20% chance for snow showers with a high of 36 and winds from 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 40 and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 47 and winds around 5 mph.