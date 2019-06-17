On the heels of a stormy weekend comes more chances of rain and thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak region and continued flash flood warnings in southern Colorado on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday has a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. with a high near 76 degrees in Colorado Springs. Rain is likely throughout the night with a low of 50.
A flash flood watch issued by the service remains in effect until Monday evening for southern areas of the state. As the heavy snowpack begins to melt along with rainfall, at-risk areas for flash floods include the San Luis and upper Rio Grande valleys. The watch expires at 6 p.m.
A hazardous weather outlook warns Colorado Springs residents of frequent thunderstorms along the Interstate 25 corridor beginning about lunchtime Monday, meteorologists say.
The storms are expected to spread over the eastern plains this evening where golfball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are likely.
On Sunday, the southwest part of Colorado Springs had more than 2 inches of rain, and parts of the city were hit with hail.
Strong to severe storms over parts of eastern Colorado Monday. Locally heavy rain possible on recent burn scars. #cowx pic.twitter.com/tZLsB1EINX— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2019
Tuesday will start out with a 70% chance of storms before 1 p.m. in Colorado Springs. Cloudy skies and additional chances of rain are expected throughout the day and the high will be near 73 degrees, the service's forecast shows.
Wednesday will bring slightly warmer weather with a high near 80 degrees and a 30% chance for rain in the afternoon.
Chances for rain will be slimmer Thursday and Friday with highs of 86 degrees and 83 degrees, respectively. Friday brings a 30% chance of rain overnight.
Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s over the weekend with slight chances of rain, meteorologists say.