Temperatures are expected to be higher than usual in Colorado Springs Monday and Tuesday, but meteorologists predict cooler days are on the way.
Monday's high might break another heat record with a high near 88, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The record high for Monday was set in 1936 at 95 degrees.
Above-average temperatures are expected to continue into Tuesday, with a high near 89, before a cold front moves in Wednesday and lower temperatures arrive Friday.
A chance of scattered thunderstorms is predicted to bring more seasonal weather, with a 10 percent chance of storms Wednesday. The high Wednesday is expected to reach 85, then cool off Thursday with a high near 79, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures should continue dropping with a high of 73 Friday, including a 20 percent chance of storms Friday afternoon. Highs around the mid-70s should continue through Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies.