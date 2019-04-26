Colorado Springs will continue to see rounds of afternoon thunderstorms into the weekend before a potential snowstorm Monday and Tuesday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predict highs in the mid to low 70s Friday through Sunday. Friday will be sunny in the morning with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 and 7 p.m.
Saturday should be similar, with a predicted 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4 and 10 p.m. Thunder and rain could arrive as early as 1 p.m. Sunday and last until about 10 p.m., the weather service said.
Rain is expected to continue through Sunday night, possibly turning to wet snow briefly Monday morning. The rain will persist through Monday night, again turning to snow overnight but back to rain Tuesday midday.