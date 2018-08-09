Meteorologists expect two more days of afternoon thunderstorms before sunny skies return to Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a 10 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and before midnight Thursday and after 4 p.m. and before 7 p.m. Friday.
High temperatures are forecast to be 82 and 81 degrees Thursday and Friday, respectively.
These two storms cap off a week of on-and-off rain that began with a costly hailstorm Monday. The El Pomar Foundation donated $250,000 to help people in El Paso and Teller counties affected by Monday's and previous summer hailstorms and flooding, and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is reportedly losing substantial revenue because of its closure during the high-season.
Four zoo animals also have died and many more were injured.
Skies are expected to clear just in time for the weekend, with few clouds moving through Colorado Springs Saturday through Monday, the weather service said. Highs will stay in the low 80s.