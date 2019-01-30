The Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs area will see spring-like weather throughout the week while a dangerous arctic blast freezes cities across midwest and northeastern states that meteorologists are saying will bring life-threatening wind chill values.
The high on Wednesday in Colorado Springs is expected to reach 50, and temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week.
The highs on Thursday and Friday will reach 57, and a high near 60 degrees is expected Saturday, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
Slight breezes will come through the region throughout the warm days, but only with gusts around 10 mph.
Sunday will see slightly higher winds, near 20 mph gusts. The high is expected to reach 51 degrees. Monday's high will also near 50, while Tuesday's high will be near 40 degrees.
Farther south, Alamosa measured minus-22 degrees, without wind chill, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected near 26 degrees, meteorologists say.
The arctic blast will impact the Midwest with temperatures near minus 10 and wind chill values between minus 40 and 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday across North and South Dakota. Winds are expected to gust between 15 and 20 mph.
Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin declared a state of emergency to better coordinate relief services to what meteorologists are warning of life-threatening temperatures.
A wind chill of minus 25 degrees can freeze exposed skin within 15 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
Detroit, Mich. is forecast a high near minus 5 and wind chill values near minus 30 Wednesday and Thursday.
Lincoln, Ill. is forecast a high near minus 7 degrees and wind chills of minus 40 Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts could reach speeds up to 30 mph.
Cleveland, Ohio is expected to have winds reaching 40 mph and high temperatures will top out a minus 4 degrees Wednesday, bringing wind chill temperatures to nearly minus 40.