Tuesday will be sunny, mild and breezy in Colorado Springs, but snow showers could creep back into the forecast come Wednesday.
Today's high will top out just under 45, with winds ranging from 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week from the weather service:
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high just over 40 and winds around 5 mph. Wednesday will see a 30% chance of snow showers, the bulk of which will occur after 2 p.m. into the night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 45 and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 60 and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just under 65 and winds around 10 mph.