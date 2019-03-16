A mild, sunny weekend is in Colorado Springs' forecast, but rain and snow could return Monday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 46 degrees Saturday, 52 degrees Sunday and 47 degrees Monday.
On average, temperatures in Colorado Springs reach 52 degrees March 16 and 53 degrees March 17 and 18, weather service data show.
Monday afternoon brings a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers, which increases to a 30 percent chance at night, the weather service said.
"The weather pattern looks pretty quiet for the next several days, minus a weak storm moving through Monday night and Tuesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Aside from a few rain/snow showers, it looks pretty benign."