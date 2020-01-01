While temperatures in Colorado Springs soared into the mid-50s Wednesday, other parts of Colorado started the new year with powerful winds and blowing snow.

Interstate 25 was shut down near the Wyoming-Colorado border on Wednesday after winds up to 70 mph overturned some vehicles, including at least one tractor-trailer, and pushed others off the road, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The wind was also blowing snow across the road, reducing visibility.

The National Weather Service warned that the strong winds and blowing snow could make travel hazardous over higher passes in the northeast and north central Colorado mountains just as heavy-post holiday traffic is expected to pick up.

No precipitation is in the works for Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, though temperatures were expected to drop down to the 20s Wednesday night.

The weather service said blowing snow would be heading south of the Interstate 70 corridor by the afternoon. Meteorologists predicted 7 to 12 inches of new snow could accumulate in the high country by Wednesday night.

The heaviest snowfall is expected near Rabbit Ears Pass, accompanied by winds gusting up to 55 mph. Moderate accumulations are forecast for the ski resorts in Summit County.

A special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction called for a weather pattern to bring heavy snowfall to the mountains and high valleys for an extended period throughout the week, with only short breaks in snowfall between storms. The cold and unsettled pattern could persist into the weekend, according to the Weather Service.

Early indications are that most mountain passes will be impacted, especially Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

The rest of the week in Colorado Springs will get a little chillier, with Thursday and Friday temperatures dropping about 15 degrees, according to KKTV. Clouds will roll back in on Friday when wind is expected to arrive here.

Expect the weekend in Colorado Springs to perk back up in to the 50s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday, reports KKTV, though cold winds will have you reaching for a scarf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.