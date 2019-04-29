Residents of Colorado are familiar with spring snowstorms, and that may be just what we get this week throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly rain is expected for Colorado Springs while other areas could get several feet of snow.
Monday started with foggy conditions and drizzle in Colorado Springs with a temperature of 35 degrees. Rain and snow showers are possible through morning and lunchtime, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. The sky will stay overcast throughout the day and the high will be near 45 degrees.
In higher elevations along the Continental Divide, a wintry blast is expected to bring nearly 2 feet of snow late Monday, meteorologists say.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon Monday for Teller County and Pikes Peak where 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected over areas with elevations between 8,000 feet and 11,000 feet.
The advisory expires at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Roads are likely to be wet with some snow for the morning commute, meteorologists said.
A hazardous weather outlook reports 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected through Monday night over the eastern Sawatch and Mosquito ranges, especially in elevations near and above 10,000 feet.
A winter storm warning issued by the weather service reports 15 to 20 inches of snow is likely overnight Monday for the northern areas of the Sangre de Cristo range.
Tuesday will be partly sunny in Colorado Springs before noon and rain showers are expected to roll in after 1 p.m. The high will be near 60 degrees.
A 70 percent chance of storms is expected Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees. Showers will continue through early afternoon Wednesday. The afternoon will be rainy and snow is likely about 11 p.m. with an overnight low of 34 degrees.
Conditions should dry out the rest of the week in Colorado Springs. No precipitation is expected Thursday and into the weekend, according to the service's forecast. Temperatures will reach up to the low 70s Friday through Sunday.