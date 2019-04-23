Tuesday should be the last cool day this week before warming up into the 70s and 80s, said the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be between 50 and 60 degrees with fewer cloud coverage by the afternoon. Colorado Springs should stay relatively dry in the evening, but Pueblo has a slight chance of a few scattered thunderstorms.
Wednesday will be back to beautiful weather with sunny conditions and a high of 71 degrees.
Thursday's temperatures will drop slightly, down to the 60's, but will be back into the 70's and 80's from Friday through Sunday, reported KKTV.
Meteorologists said there is a slight chance of small thunderstorms on Friday with a slim increase in wind speed between 15 and 20 mph.