Record-breaking heat will give way to cooler weather this weekend in Colorado Springs.
Forecasters predict temperatures to be in the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with the highest chance of rain on Saturday.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.