After last week's record breaking temperatures in Colorado Springs, residents may finally see a slight cool down, forecast data from the National Weather Service in Pueblo shows.
Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m., with a chance the storms could turn severe, according to the weather service. The high should remain around 78 degrees, with south winds picking up to 15 mph. There's a 60% chance that precipitation up to a quarter of an inch will hit Colorado Springs before 10 p.m.
In a severe thunderstorm outlook, the weather service forecast more than an inch of hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph for El Paso County Sunday evening.
730 AM Update: Risk for severe weather has increased across El Paso county today. Here are the details. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BxIfLe6wsr— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 8, 2019
About 3 p.m. Sunday, the weather service tweeted an alert that stated parts of Colorado were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., including Colorado Springs. Residents were warned to watch for ping pong sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/SDyL5iKFrC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 8, 2019
"Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will develop over the mountains around noon and spread off into the plains after 2 p.m.," read a weather service alert Sunday morning. "A few thunderstorms could become strong to severe across the southeast mountains and plains, particularly north of highway 50."
The start of the work week should be warmer temperatures, slower wind speeds and mostly clear skies, the forecast shows.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s. Winds may pick up slightly on Tuesday night — about 15 mph — with a low temperature dropping down to 55 degrees that night. The low will drop even further Wednesday night to about 51 degrees.
Thursday and Friday the daytime temperatures drop slightly to a high of 78, according to the weather service. There's a 20% chance of showers before midnight on Thursday, and a low of 48.
The weather service's forecast shows Saturday warming up slightly to a high of about 85.
Click here for the National Weather Service's detailed forecast.