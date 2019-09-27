A cold front will bring lower temperatures to Colorado Springs Friday, forecasters at the National Weather Service.
Today's high is predicted near 76 and temperatures tonight could drop to 47 degrees, NWS reported. Those cooler conditions are likely to be paired with showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.
Friday night will bring clouds that are expected to clear by mid-morning Saturday. Skies will likely stay clear through Sunday, forecasters predict.
Sunday will likely be warm and windy.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.