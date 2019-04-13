Light snow showers will continue through Saturday night in Colorado Springs before the return of the sun, meteorologists say.
A wintery mix began falling late afternoon Friday. The National Weather Service initially predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow for Colorado Springs, but by Saturday morning, the region had little to no accumulation.
The storm mainly hovered north of Monument Hill, delivering 2.1 inches to Castle Rock, 1.8 to Denver and 2.5 to Aurora, weather service data show.
Snow showers are expected to continue through about 9 p.m. Saturday. Accumulations of about a half inch of snow is possible.
Balmy spring weather is expected to return in full force Sunday, with meteorologists predicted mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees. Monday will be even warmer, with an expected high of 72 degrees.