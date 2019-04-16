Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the mountains this afternoon, potentially finding their way to Colorado Springs later tonight at 8 p.m., meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo report.
Despite today's high being near 70 degrees, the low pressure system on it's way into Colorado will bring a slight cold front to the Springs by Wednesday morning. The high should reach near 55 degrees with cloudy skies.
Thursday morning will warm up slightly to nearly 60 degrees with sunny skies.
Relatively low wind speeds are expected for the week, however, Friday and Saturday are looking at near fire critical conditions, meteorologists said. With stronger winds at 15 mph or higher, lower humidity and temperatures in the 70's to low 80's, Colorado Springs will experience drier and warmer weather in the early weekend.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said that as of today, models are disagreeing on the weather outcome for Sunday and Monday. There's a potential for rainstorms Sunday night but the information is not yet clear.