A few scattered storms are likely over the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, and some storms could be severe over the southeast plains, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Storms are expected after 3 p.m. in Colorado Springs and the high will be near 88 degrees. The main threats during afternoon storms will be gusty winds and lightning and small hail is possible over the mountains in western areas of El Paso County.
A hazardous weather outlook issued early Monday warns of quarter-sized hail in Kiowa County during afternoon storms along with winds up to 60 mph.
Isolated to scattered PM thunderstorms are expected over the mountains today with a warming trend beginning across the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/v2dzhPqcGe— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 29, 2019
Tuesday will bring the warmest weather in Colorado Springs with high near 93 degrees and lower chances for rain. The high will be near 92 degrees Wednesday with a 50% chance of storms after 1 p.m., meteorologists said.
The high on Thursday will be near 89 degrees and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with more afternoon thunderstorms.