More thunderstorms were expected to begin the work week in Colorado Springs as the National Weather Service warned of potential flash floods throughout southern Colorado.
Monday had a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms around Colorado Springs and in the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists predicted. The high was forecast at 81 degrees.
Tuesday’s weather could see a high of 86 with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday night.
Precipitation isn't expected the rest of the week, with sunny skies and highs climbing back into the 90s, meteorologists said.
But rain could return over the weekend, and the weather service warned of flash flood danger during thunderstorms at burn scars in southern Colorado, especially the Spring Creek, Junkins and Hayden Pass fire areas.
Heavy rains combined with drought already caused problems for southern counties over the weekend, forcing the Custer County Sheriff's Office to close Colorado 165 and Colorado 96 near Wetmore on Sunday.
"It's going to be quite a while before we open the road again. We can't get a crew up here because the mountains are too unstable," said Undersheriff Chris Barr. “It’s not related to the burn scar, it’s just been really dry up here.”