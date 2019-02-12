Unseasonably warm temperatures, high winds and dry fuels will converge in Colorado Springs this week, creating dangerous fire conditions in and around the city, meteorologists say.
The window for potential fire is between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures and winds could reach upwards of 58 degrees and 15 to 20 mph, the National Weather Service said.
January precipitation recorded at the weather service's station at the Colorado Springs Airport was just below normal — 0.27 inches compared with the average of 0.32 inches.
Tuesday, the high is forecast to be 48 degrees with sunny skies and light winds.
Temperatures should peak Thursday to a high of 60 degrees before beginning to drop to the 40s and 50s Friday.