The first snowstorm of March could produce 4 to 8 inches of snow for Colorado Springs and upwards of 3 feet in the mountains, meteorologists say.
Friday night's bout of freezing rain and fog is expected to continue Saturday morning but transition into snow during the day as temperatures drop below freezing, the National Weather Service said. Heavy snow is expected to begin after 4 p.m. and last through the night.
The City of Colorado Springs warned drivers of rapidly deteriorating conditions in the afternoon and early afternoon. Its plow driver fleet will be out in full force by 2 p.m.
"Snow will fall moderate to heavy at times with rates in excess of 1” per hour," the city said in a news release. "Roads will quickly become snow packed and icy later this afternoon/early evening."
Roads will be a mess.Don’t stress.Make some chili.Don’t be silly.Stay home.We’re here if you need us.— Black Forest FD (@BlackForestFD) March 2, 2019
Sunday morning, Colorado Springs, Woodland Park and Monument residents could wake up to 3 to 7 inches of fresh snow with another inch to 1 1/2 inches on the way through Monday morning.
Temperatures Sunday will reach a high of 17 degrees and drop to a low of 3 Sunday night. Wind chill could hit -5 overnight.
This weekend's storm already has dropped nearly a foot in some areas of the mountains. Overnight, Monarch Pass recorded 11 inches, while Crested Butte and Snowmass reported 10 and 8.7 inches, respectively, weather service data shows. The San Juan range saw only 3 to 5 inches overnight, as did the northern Front Range.
Total snow accumulations are expected to range from 14 to 26 inches, though some areas could see upwards of 36 inches, the weather service said.
The new and impending snow has heightened avalanche danger, especially in the Interstate 70 corridor and central mountains. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche watch that lasts through Monday for the Front Range, Vail & Summit County, Sawatch Range, Aspen, Gunnison, Steamboat & the Flat Tops, and Grand Mesa.
"A strong storm arrives today with intense snowfall and strong westerly winds. As snow piles up long-running natural avalanches will occur," CAIC wrote. "Plan ahead for rapidly changing conditions and a sharp rise in avalanche danger over the next 24 hours. Avoid traveling in avalanche terrain beginning around noon today and through Sunday."
"Human-triggered avalanches will be very likely, large and destructive," CAIC added.