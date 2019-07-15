It's expected to be hot and sunny throughout the week in Colorado Springs and the best chances for precipitation are at the beginning of the week, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high on Monday will be near 90 degrees and there is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., the service's forecast shows. Rain is likely to continue through the night until about 9 p.m.
Temperatures will rise slightly Tuesday and Wednesday to highs of 93 degrees, along with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon both days.
Thursday and Friday will bring even hotter weather with highs of 95 degrees. Meteorologists don't anticipate much rain and skies are expected to be clear and sunny. There is a slight chance of rain late Friday, the forecast shows.
Temperatures in the 90s have been rare this summer.
The weekend looks to be mostly sunny with a high of 94 degrees Saturday and Sunday with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms.