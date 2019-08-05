Temperatures are expected to be high throughout the Pikes Peak region Monday, with chances for storms, reports the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to be near 88 degrees, with a 50% chance of storms between 2 and 10 p.m., the service's forecast shows.
Tuesday is expected to reach 90 degrees with only a 30 percent chance of storms after noon.
Skies are likely to be overcast for most of Wednesday, with a 50% chance for rain forecast. The high is expected to be near 90 degrees, meteorologists said.
Thursday is to be slightly cooler with a high near 85 degrees and a 50% chance of storms after noon. The weather Friday is expected to be similar with a forecast high near 86 degrees and a chance for storms to return.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s during the weekend with a chance of afternoon rain, the forecast shows.